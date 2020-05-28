Coronavirus: City of Peterborough to reopen public washrooms at parks on June 1

The City of Peterborough has announced it will reopen public washrooms at its city parks beginning June 1.
The city announced Thursday that bathrooms at parks, including at Beavermead Park and Millennium Park, will open with enhanced cleaning procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.
The washrooms will be open from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Exact opening and closing times may vary depending on the availability of staff, the city stated.
The washrooms will be cleaned twice daily with attention to commonly touched surfaces, including doorknobs, handles, faucets and light switches.
People are reminded to wash their hands before and after use and to be aware of high-touch surfaces. They should practise physical distancing of at least two metres apart from others when they go out and stay home if they’re sick, the city stated.
On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health reported an increase in complaints about human waste found in public places such as parking lots.
