Health

Coronavirus: City of Peterborough to reopen public washrooms at parks on June 1

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 1:05 pm
Updated May 28, 2020 1:25 pm
Public washrooms at parks in the City of Peterborough are reopening on June 1.
Public washrooms at parks in the City of Peterborough are reopening on June 1.

The City of Peterborough has announced it will reopen public washrooms at its city parks beginning June 1.

The city announced Thursday that bathrooms at parks, including at Beavermead Park and Millennium Park, will open with enhanced cleaning procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: ‘Simply unacceptable’ — Peterborough Public Health calls out human waste in public

The washrooms will be open from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Exact opening and closing times may vary depending on the availability of staff, the city stated.

The washrooms will be cleaned twice daily with attention to commonly touched surfaces, including doorknobs, handles, faucets and light switches.

People are reminded to wash their hands before and after use and to be aware of high-touch surfaces. They should practise physical distancing of at least two metres apart from others when they go out and stay home if they’re sick, the city stated.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health reported an increase in complaints about human waste found in public places such as parking lots.

Lack of public washrooms in Peterborough are hampering efforts to flatten the curve
