2020 Buckhorn Festival of the Arts cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Buckhorn Festival of the Arts has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, organizers announced the annual weekend event in mid-August, which showcases artists from across Canada, was cancelled. Artists display their works in the woodland garden surrounding the Buckhorn Community Centre. There are also competitions for amateur artists.

Organizers say the decision to cancel the festival, which has run for 42 consecutive years, was a “tough one, but a necessary one.”

“Current COVID-19 restrictions outlined by the Province of Ontario made the event no longer viable,” stated festival directors Michelle Lemme and Sue Flanagan.

“‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 43 years that the August event will not take place. We are comforted knowing our artists, volunteers and community are not being put in harm’s way with the novel coronavirus, for that would be a burden we could not bear.”

The festival will continue to post all artists’ information and updates on the festival’s website and social media pages to encourage people to purchase art.

“Though it’s true that our August 2020 event will no longer take place in the way that we intended, we continue to strive toward our purpose – helping creative people achieve their goals,” the directors stated. “We look forward to 2021 when we can gather together again.”