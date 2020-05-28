Menu

Crime

Man charged with drug-impaired driving following traffic stop on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 10:58 am
Updated May 28, 2020 11:02 am
A Douro-Dummer Township man has been charged with drug-impaired driving following a traffic stop on Wednesday night.
The Canadian Press

A Douro-Dummer Township man has been charged with drug-impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Police determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Peterborough man found unconscious behind the wheel charged with drug-impaired driving: police

Terry Davis, 66, of Douro-Dummer Township, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 4, OPP said Thursday.

“The Peterborough County OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming drugs,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte. “Use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of drugs or alcohol can impact your ability to make sound judgements.”

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
