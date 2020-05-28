Lady Gaga, Blackpink join forces for sweet new single ‘Sour Candy’

Send this page to someone via email

One day ahead of its international release, Lady Gaga has spoiled her fans with yet another surprise offering from her highly anticipated sixth studio album Chromatica.

The unexpected treat dropped on Thursday morning and comes in the form of a brand-new single called Sour Candy, which also features the world-renowned all-female K-pop quartet Blackpink.

Sour Candy is a two-minute, 40-second dance song driven by a bass and drum track combination, which is accompanied by a variety of electronic sounds.

The opening kicks off almost immediately with the recurring, sample-heavy chorus, which is sung by Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie.

“I’m sour candy / So sweet then I get a little angry,” the pair sings. “I’m super psycho / Make you crazy when I turn the lights low.”

Before Gaga, 34, takes the lead with a series of refrains and spoken-word lines, Rosé and Jisoo join Jennie in Sour Candy’s first verse — which alternates between Korean and English lyrics.

“Ask me to be nice and then I’ll do it extra mean / If you wanna fix me, then let’s break up here and now,” the Seoul-based musicians sing.

“I’m proud to be the fifth member of Blackpink (in this song),” Gaga said in a recent interview with TVGroove. “I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them.”

Blackpink performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, Calif. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

In Sour Candy, the Stupid Love singer alludes to a slowly progressing story of romance with her suggestive lyrics.

“I’m hard on the outside / But if you give me time / Then I could make time for your love / I’m hard on the outside / But if you see inside, inside, inside,” she sings.

“I might be messed up but I know what’s up / You want a real taste, at least I’m not a fake / Come, come, unwrap me.”

Sour Candy is now available through all major streaming platforms. It follows the release of Gaga’s Rain on Me last week, which featured Ariana Grande.

Chromatica was originally slated to drop on April 10, however on March 24, Gaga postponed it as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 16-track album will officially be released worldwide on May 29.

Additionally, Gaga’s upcoming summer Chromatica Ball world tour — which includes one date in Canada — has not been affected by the novel coronavirus as of this writing.

