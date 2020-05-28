Assault in Spence neighbourhood shuts down part of Ellice Avenue

An assault overnight has shut down part of a major Spence neighbourhood street.
Winnipeg police said they were called to the 500 block of Ellice Avenue at 3:19 a.m. after they were told about an injured man.
He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, a two-block section of the curb lane of westbound Ellice Avenue between Young and Furby streets are closed, and police tape is up around Ellice Place, a large apartment block.
Police had no immediate information on arrests or how long they would be at the scene.
More to come.
