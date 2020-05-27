Crash on northwestern outskirts of Calgary sends woman to hospital with critical injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon after a truck hit the car she was in at a northwest Calgary intersection, police said.

The collision occurred at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Sarcee Trail and Symons Valley Parkway N.W., according to police.

The crash closed traffic to Sherview Drive and Symons Valley Parkway.

The woman that was taken to hospital is believed to be in her 20s police said.

More to come…

