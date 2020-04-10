Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary man dead after collision with semi in Rocky View County: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 9:35 pm
Updated April 10, 2020 9:49 pm
Emergency crews responded to a fatal collision at highways 566 and 9 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Emergency crews responded to a fatal collision at highways 566 and 9 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Global News

A 35-year-old Calgary man has died after his car collided with a semi-trailer northeast of Calgary on Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

The crash happened at highways 9 and 566 at around 1 p.m., RCMP said.

Police said a car heading east on Highway 566 collided with the fuel tanks of a semi-trailer travelling north on Highway 9.

STARS airlifted the victim — the lone person in the car — to a Calgary hospital where he died from his injuries, police said, adding that they won’t release his name.

The semi-trailer driver was not injured.

“A quantity of diesel fuel spilled out of the semi-truck on the scene and was cleaned up by hazardous materials crews,” RCMP said.

Officers said they likely won’t lay charges.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashRocky View CountyHighway 9Alberta FatalFatal Crash AlbertaHighway 9 Alberta fatalHighway 9 fatalRocky View County collisionRocky View County crashRocky View County fatal crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.