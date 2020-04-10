Calgary man dead after collision with semi in Rocky View County: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old Calgary man has died after his car collided with a semi-trailer northeast of Calgary on Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

The crash happened at highways 9 and 566 at around 1 p.m., RCMP said.

Police said a car heading east on Highway 566 collided with the fuel tanks of a semi-trailer travelling north on Highway 9.

STARS airlifted the victim — the lone person in the car — to a Calgary hospital where he died from his injuries, police said, adding that they won’t release his name.

The semi-trailer driver was not injured.

“A quantity of diesel fuel spilled out of the semi-truck on the scene and was cleaned up by hazardous materials crews,” RCMP said.

Officers said they likely won’t lay charges.

