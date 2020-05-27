Coronavirus: Number of cases in Interior Health remain steady at 194

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region has remained steady for nearly a week, the province announced on Wednesday.

In releasing the most recent statistics for British Columbia, provincial health officials listed the region’s confirmed cases at 194 for a fifth straight day.

The last increase came nearly a week ago, on Friday, May 22, when 11 new cases were announced for the region. That upped the total to 194 from 183 on Thursday, May 21.

Notably, Interior Health had just one person currently in hospital because of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s stats.

Elsewhere, health officials announced nine new cases for the province.

All told, there are now 2,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, up from 2,541 on Tuesday.

The new numbers include 244 active cases, along with 2,144 people who have recovered from the virus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases elsewhere throughout B.C:

Vancouver Coastal Health region: 899 (Tuesday, May 26: 897)

Fraser Health region: 1,267 (Tuesday, May 26: 1,261)

Vancouver Island Health region: 127 (Tuesday, May 26: 127)

Northern B.C. Health region: 63 (Tuesday, May 26: 62)

The province also announced one new death on Wednesday, bringing B.C.’s total to 162.

According to a website tracking COVID-19, there were 5,653,821 cases as of 3 p.m., on Wednesday.

The U.S. had the most cases at 1,695,776, and was followed by Brazil (391,222), Russia (370,680), the United Kingdom (268,616) and Spain (236,259). Canada was 13th at 88,910, while China was 14th at 84,104.

