All COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in Guelph, Wellington County

Public health officials say there are no longer any COVID-19 outbreaks among retirement and long-term care homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

The remaining outbreak, which was reported at Guelph Lake Commons, was declared over on Wednesday.

An outbreak is defined as one more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a facility and it is declared over 14 days after symptoms began in the most recent case when no other cases are suspected.

During the coronavirus pandemic, there have been eight outbreaks in Guelph and three in Wellington County with the hardest hit being Norfolk Manor where 29 cases were confirmed and seven people died.

Other outbreaks in Guelph include Guelph General Hospital, Guelph Lake Commons, Homewood Health Centre, Stone Lodge Retirement Residence, Village of Riverside Glen and two at St. Joseph’s Health Centre.

Global News has reached out to Guelph’s public health unit for further comment.

On Thursday morning, Guelph had reported 136 total coronavirus cases. Among those, 104 people have recovered and nine have died.

Wellington County reported 64 total coronavirus cases. Among those, 42 people have recovered and two have died.

