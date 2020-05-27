City asks for input from Calgarians’ on future of public art program

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is moving forward with its decision to transition its public art program to an external organization, and it’s asking for help from residents on how it should continue with the process.

Following controversy around a public art piece in September 2019, a third-party consultant was hired to review the public art program and examine options for it to be managed by an external organization.

City officials said they hope moving the program to an independent body will help reduce red-tape and provide a direct connection to the community.

On April 6, city council approved a motion that administration should proceed with the next steps of moving the program to an external organization.

Now, the city is looking for public input on helping shape the future of the program.

“Calgarians are very passionate about art and continuing to make Calgary an inviting and vibrant place to live and visit,” acting manager of arts and culture with the city, Jennifer Thompson, said in a news release on Wednesday.

“It’s important we understand the expectations and priorities of Calgarians when it comes to this new direction for public art in our city.” Tweet This

On Wednesday, an online survey was launched, asking Calgarians for their opinions for the future of public art in the city. The survey is open to all residents and will be live until June 30.

The city will also be hosting three online engagement sessions on June 16, 17 and 18 to gather additional thoughts from residents on the program.

Officials said all information collected from Calgarians and the arts community will be used to help find the best external organization to operate Calgary’s future public art program.

The city expects to have a decision on which organization will be taking over the program in the fall, and hopes to begin the transition process by January 2021.