Calgary Arts Commons to keep staff employed amid COVID-19 pandemic thanks to wage subsidy program

Arts Commons in Calgary announced on Friday that all of its salaried staff would remain fully-employed until June, despite the facility’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization said in a statement, the decision was made possible by leveraging the federal government’s wage subsidy program.

The program, announced on March 30, will provide the organization with 75 per cent of worker’s wages. Officials said with a $2-million cut in expenditures — due to the facility being closed during the outbreak — Arts Commons is able to supply the remaining 25 per cent of employee’s paycheques for the next two months.

“Our employees are essential to our business and are a part of the community that we are committed to serving,” Colleen Dickson, chief financial officer and interim co-CEO of the organization said.

“We want to ensure that our staff feel supported during this difficult time and remain engaged, so they are ready and able to welcome Calgarians back to our venues when the time comes.” Tweet This

The wage subsidy program expires on June 6. Officials said if the federal government doesn’t provide an extension to that program, temporary layoffs may follow.

However, the organization is preparing for the latter scenario, noting that it has also been approved for the federal government’s supplementary unemployment benefit (SUB) — which would allow the company to top-up employment insurance payments to 95 per cent of wages for laid-off staff members.

The organization noted it could be facing more than $3 million in revenue loss due to the ongoing pandemic.