3 workers at Alliston, Ont., Honda plant test positive for coronavirus

Honda Canada says three of its employees at its manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The auto manufacturer said Wednesday that the illnesses originated from outside the plant in other aspects of the workers’ lives and occurred while the plant was shut down for seven weeks.

It’s unclear if the three returned to work after production resumed on May 11. Production had been suspended on March 23.

Honda Canada spokesperson John Bordignon said the company has added numerous health and safety protocols. These include thermal camera temperature screening, a mandatory mask policy, social distancing and the sanitization of all work areas.

“The health and safety of our associates is our top priority,” he said in an email. “If someone is feeling unwell, they are encouraged to stay at home, are urged to follow public health protocols and seek out the advice of their personal physician.”

Bordignon added the facility has its own medical office where employees who are feeling unwell can go to be assessed by a health-care worker.

Ontario reported 292 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a daily case number in the 200s. The provincial total now sits at 26,483 cases.

Ontario’s death toll has risen to 2,155, as 32 more deaths were reported.