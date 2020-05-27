Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Safety upgrades nearly complete at Manitoba Liquor Mart locations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 1:07 pm
Signs posted on the doors and windows of the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart.
Signs posted on the doors and windows of the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart. Global News

Manitoba’s Liquor Marts are in the final phase of rolling out their safety-focused, controlled entrances, with the remaining upgrades to be completed over the next month, according to a Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries spokesperson.

The update comes as a Winnipeg teen recently received the maximum sentence for a violent robbery at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart last November.

The 15-year-old was handed a three-year sentence — the maximum allowable time for a youth — on Tuesday after court heard there were a total of 10 victims, including one who was knocked unconscious during the robbery.

READ MORE: Teen gets maximum sentence for violent robbery at Winnipeg liquor mart

“The safety and well-being of our employees and customers has been, and remains, our top priority, and returning Liquor Marts to a safe environment was why this initiative was implemented,” Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries’ Laurel Trotter told 680 CJOB.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we have been seeing so far with the controlled entrances is very positive and encouraging.

“While we are still in the process of assessing the overall impacts this initiative is having, we anticipate making information about the controlled entrance initiative available once all locations are finished and we have a more complete picture.”

Trotter said even with the COVID-19 pandemic presenting challenges, the project has remained on schedule as planned.

Second Winnipeg Liquor Mart location gets new secure entrance
Second Winnipeg Liquor Mart location gets new secure entrance
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyManitoba Liquor and LotteriesLiquor MartManitoba Liquor Martcrime in winnipegLiquor store robberiesMLLLiquor Mart Robberiestyndall park liquor mart
Flyers
More weekly flyers