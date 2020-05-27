Safety upgrades nearly complete at Manitoba Liquor Mart locations

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Liquor Marts are in the final phase of rolling out their safety-focused, controlled entrances, with the remaining upgrades to be completed over the next month, according to a Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries spokesperson.

The update comes as a Winnipeg teen recently received the maximum sentence for a violent robbery at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart last November.

The 15-year-old was handed a three-year sentence — the maximum allowable time for a youth — on Tuesday after court heard there were a total of 10 victims, including one who was knocked unconscious during the robbery.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and customers has been, and remains, our top priority, and returning Liquor Marts to a safe environment was why this initiative was implemented,” Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries’ Laurel Trotter told 680 CJOB.

“What we have been seeing so far with the controlled entrances is very positive and encouraging.

“While we are still in the process of assessing the overall impacts this initiative is having, we anticipate making information about the controlled entrance initiative available once all locations are finished and we have a more complete picture.”

Trotter said even with the COVID-19 pandemic presenting challenges, the project has remained on schedule as planned.

