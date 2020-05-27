Menu

Canada

Short-term bike share solution tabled at Hamilton city council

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 27, 2020 12:27 pm
Uber's decision to stop operating Hamilton's bike share network has thrown its future into question.
A move is afoot to keep Hamilton’s bike share program operating in the short term while the city seeks out a new operator for the service.

Three lower-city councillors are offering up a combined $400,000 in temporary funding from their area-rating ward budgets.

Story continues below advertisement

The councillors — Ward 1’s Maureen Wilson, Ward 2’s Jason Farr and Ward 3’s Nrinder Nann — represent lower city wards where the bulk of the bike share network is currently located.

READ MORE: City to consider all options for saving Hamilton’s bike share

The Uber-owned operator of SoBi Hamilton announced last week that it would stop operating the program on June 1, even though its contract runs through next February.

City staff are expected to provide an update on negotiations with Uber during the private portion of Wednesday’s Hamilton city council meeting.

READ MORE: Petition to save Hamilton’s bike share receives more than 7,000 signatures

More than 7,000 people have signed a petition urging councillors to step in and ensure the bike share’s continued operation.

The service has 26,000 registered users, and while the city isn’t the operator, it does own the bicycles and related infrastructure.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UberHamilton city councilbike-sharingHamilton bike shareSoBi Hamiltonsocial bicyclesbike share Hamilton
