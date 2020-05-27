Manitoba cops charged in voyeurism, intimate image distribution cases: police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

Two Manitoba police officers are facing charges in separate incidents after investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Wednesday that a Brandon police officer has been charged with voyeurism, and a member of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) is facing two counts of publishing an intimate image without consent.

In the case of the Brandon officer, the IIU’s investigation found that the incident took place in April 2019 without the victim’s consent or knowledge.

The officer was arrested and released on conditions including a ban on communication or contact with the victim. He will appear in Brandon court on July 7.

The MFNPS officer is accused of distributing intimate images without the victim’s consent or knowledge, and was arrested and released with similar conditions.

This officer is facing a July 15 provincial court date in Brandon.

In both instances, the IIU said it won’t be providing any further information to protect the identity of the victims.

