Crime

2 Picton teens charged after cocaine, ecstasy seized during traffic stop: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 11:11 am
Picton County OPP say officers seized a number of drugs during a traffic stop on Monday night. . Picton County OPP

Two Picton teenagers are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop by OPP on Monday afternoon.

According to Picton County OPP, officers conducted a traffic stop on Portland Street in Picton, Ont., around 3:30 p.m. Police say officers determined the driver was a suspended driver.

OPP allege a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered drugs, including suspected cocaine and ecstasy, along with drug-related paraphernalia such as a digital scale and packaging materials and a cellphone.

READ MORE: OPP seize $30K in cash, gun from vehicle stopped in Loyalist Township

The driver and a passenger were arrested.

Jordian Smith, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Picton, were each charged with two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance.

Smith was additionally charged with driving while under suspension and failure to comply with a sentence.

Story continues below advertisement

Picton County OPP say officers seized suspected cocaine and ecstasy. Picton County OPP

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Picton at a later date.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, OPP said.

