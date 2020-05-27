2 Picton teens charged after cocaine, ecstasy seized during traffic stop: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Picton teenagers are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop by OPP on Monday afternoon.

According to Picton County OPP, officers conducted a traffic stop on Portland Street in Picton, Ont., around 3:30 p.m. Police say officers determined the driver was a suspended driver.

OPP allege a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered drugs, including suspected cocaine and ecstasy, along with drug-related paraphernalia such as a digital scale and packaging materials and a cellphone.

The driver and a passenger were arrested.

Jordian Smith, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Picton, were each charged with two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance.

Smith was additionally charged with driving while under suspension and failure to comply with a sentence.

Picton County OPP say officers seized suspected cocaine and ecstasy. Picton County OPP

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Picton at a later date.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, OPP said.

