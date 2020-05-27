Menu

Economy

PBO predicts $520M price tag for feds’ coronavirus commercial rent relief program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2020 10:22 am
Updated May 27, 2020 10:24 am
Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday morning, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau asked all commercial landlords who are eligible to apply for rent relief from the federal government, with applications open as of 8:00 am that morning.

Parliament’s spending watchdog estimates a federal program aimed at giving small businesses a break on their rent could cost the public purse $520 million this fiscal year.

Budget officer Yves Giroux’s report this morning puts caveats on that estimate, owing in particular to the lack of clear precedent for this kind of program.

READ MORE: Canada likely now has deficit of $260 billion due to coronavirus pandemic, PBO says

His report says that means the assumptions about industry eligibility and uptake by landlords “rely heavily on judgment.”

The program offers forgivable loans to cover half monthly rents in April, May and June, as long as landlords drop rents by at least 75 per cent over the same period for eligible small businesses.

New federal program to help with business rents draws criticism

 

Property owners with up to 10 eligible tenants were able to apply Monday and Tuesday,

All other landlords can apply over the remainder of the week.

