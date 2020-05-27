4 people hospitalized after fire at St. Albert apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a fire in an apartment building in St. Albert, Alta.

According to the St. Albert fire department, firefighters were called to Gateway Square apartments on Grandin Drive at around 1:30 a.m.

Video posted to the St. Albert Firefighters Twitter account shows flames coming from the roof of the building.

Crews from all 3 stations including off duty call ins with mutual aid help from Edmonton, Spruce Grove and multiple AHS EMS units responded to large apartment fire in south St Albert early this morning. Residents had to be rescued off balconies with ladders due to heavy fire. pic.twitter.com/f6lSExN2iN — St Albert Firefighters (@saffu2130) May 27, 2020

The St. Albert fire department said the fire appears to have started in a third-floor suite.

At least three residents reportedly had to be rescued off balconies.

The aftermath of an apartment fire in south St. Albert on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Global News / Wes Rosa