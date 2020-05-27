Menu

Canada

4 people hospitalized after fire at St. Albert apartment building

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 8:16 am
Emergency crews respond to an apartment fire in south St. Albert on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. .
Emergency crews respond to an apartment fire in south St. Albert on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. . Twitter / St Albert Firefighters @saffu2130

Four people were taken to hospital on Wednesday after a fire in an apartment building in St. Albert, Alta.

According to the St. Albert fire department, firefighters were called to Gateway Square apartments on Grandin Drive at around 1:30 a.m.

Video posted to the St. Albert Firefighters Twitter account shows flames coming from the roof of the building.

The St. Albert fire department said the fire appears to have started in a third-floor suite.

At least three residents reportedly had to be rescued off balconies.

The aftermath of an apartment fire in south St. Albert on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
The aftermath of an apartment fire in south St. Albert on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Global News / Wes Rosa
