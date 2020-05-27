Menu

Crime

Suspect at large after late-night taxi shooting in southwestern Montreal: police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 7:23 am
Montreal police officers at the scene after a reported shooting involving a taxi in the Sud-Ouest borough late on May 26, 2020.
Montreal police officers at the scene after a reported shooting involving a taxi in the Sud-Ouest borough late on May 26, 2020. TVA

Montreal police are investigating after a complicated shooting involving a taxi late Tuesday night in St-Henri.

Spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said that officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:45 p.m. reporting shots had been fired on Cazelai Street near Saint-Rémi in the western half of the neighbourhood.

When police arrived at the scene, officers say they found a taxi that had sustained gunshot damage, including a shattered rear window.

The 50-year-old driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and so was a 30-year-old passenger, who Chevrefils said was found “further away” from the vehicle. No suspect was found at the scene, though multiple bullet casings were, according to police.

Chevrefils said the working theory of investigators is that the passenger of the taxi was in conflict with another person as he was exiting the vehicle, which ultimately led to shots being fired at him.

A canine unit was brought to the scene to assist with the investigation. While no arrests have been made, Chevrefils said the passenger who was shot at is known to police.

