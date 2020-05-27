Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

El Salvador president takes hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19, cites Trump’s use

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 27, 2020 12:09 am
Updated May 27, 2020 12:11 am
WHO halts hydroxychloroquine clinical trials
Canada is one of dozens of countries taking part in the World Health Organization's trials of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, to determine if it's a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. But as Heather Yourex-West explains, those trials have now been suspended.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday he takes hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that U.S. President Donald Trump has promoted as a way to ward off the novel coronavirus, though experts have warned about its safety.

Bukele told reporters that El Salvador was not promoting it anymore as a treatment, following the recommendation of the World Health Organization, though patients would still be able to take it as a preventative measure if they wished.

READ MORE: WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trial over safety concerns

“I use it as a prophylaxis, President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis, most of the world’s leaders use it as a prophylaxis,” Bukele said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Study finds hydroxychloroquine may be tied to higher fatality risk for COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus outbreak: Study finds hydroxychloroquine may be tied to higher fatality risk for COVID-19 patients

Bukele’s forceful response to the coronavirus, including moving to extend a national state of emergency without congressional approval, has prompted criticism that the 38-year-old has shown authoritarian tendencies and exceeded his powers.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking at an event with Bukele, the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, suggested that he approved of the leader’s handling of the pandemic.

READ MORE: ‘It doesn’t harm you’: Trump defends his hydroxychloroquine use as COVID-19 measure

“I believe that in crisis situations, oftentimes people must give up a little bit of their freedoms in order to favor the rights and freedoms of the majority and of the whole,” he said.

“This is only a temporary moment.”

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; writing by Julia Love Editing by Robert Birsel)

Trump defends use of hydroxychloroquine
Trump defends use of hydroxychloroquine
© 2020 Reuters
Flyers
More weekly flyers