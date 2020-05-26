Coronavirus: Calgary playgrounds to open June 1, people asked to avoid some parks

Send this page to someone via email

With weather warming up in Calgary, residents are spending even more time outside enjoying the spring, but according to officials, some parks are a little too busy.

Officials said on Monday that, for the most part, people did a “great job” with physical distancing over the weekend, and on the first day of the second phase of Calgary’s relaunch.

But Calgarians are still being reminded if they arrive at a park that’s busy, or has a full parking lot, they should head elsewhere to enjoy the great outdoors.

Because of their popularity, the city is asking Calgarians to avoid the following parks for the time being:

Prince’s Island Park

Eau Claire Promenade

Sue Higgins Dog park

Nose Hill Park

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said keeping parks open and safe for users comes down to being smart and asked residents, “don’t be like Toronto.”

'Don't be like Toronto': Calgary mayor asks citizens to be responsible at city parks

Over the weekend, Torontonians flocked to the popular Trinity Bellwoods Park by the thousands, violating social distancing measures and putting themselves and others in danger.

“We have a beautiful city that is full of green spaces, and there are great opportunities to get together in your own neighbourhood,” Nenshi said.

“A lot of this is going to be self-regulating. Tweet This

“People want to stay safe, they want to keep the physical distance but if it’s totally impossible to do in Eau Claire, then there are other places and heck, there’s a very long river pathway.

“You could certainly go to parts east on the Bow River where you will find fewer people.”

Playgrounds reopening

Another thing that will start to return to normal over the next week is playgrounds, which will have the yellow caution tape and closure signs gradually taken off starting June 1.

Though that’s the planned official day of their reopening, Nenshi advised families to still obey the tape and signs if they’re still present on their neighbourhood playground.

“We’ve gone through a long winter and many months of disuse, so they do all need to be inspected and make sure they’re safe. Tweet This

“Do not use your playground until that tape has been removed and it is clear to be used,” the mayor said.

Calgary looking at June 1 for reopening playgrounds

He stressed that while the playgrounds are opening, they’re still considered high-touch areas, and therefore the proper precautions should be taken by anyone bringing their children there.

That includes bringing and using wipes and hand sanitizer often.

“We do have to ensure that we’re doing these small things to keep everybody safe.”

NHL season relaunch

While some restaurants and pubs have reopened with various restrictions, Nenshi said there still wouldn’t be a large celebration if the NHL season were to relaunch.

The mayor was speaking about the update on the possible return of the 2020 season expected later Tuesday afternoon.

He said the return of the NHL season likely wouldn’t include Calgary.

“We’re not going to be planning any major outdoor gatherings to watch the games or anything like that,” he said.

“If people are planning to go watch at their friend’s house, again, watch outside. Set up a screen outside, and watch outdoors. As long as you’re keeping two metres apart, that’s awesome.”

No big celebrations in Calgary if NHL returns

Nenshi also reminded anyone planning to go to a pub or bar to watch the game to respect the physical distancing measures in place and capacity restrictions.

“I know it’s not how we want to watch hockey, but they’ll also be playing in empty arenas. Tweet This

“If we love the game, we’ll figure out how to love the game with these new rules in place.”

Property tax bills on their way

Calgary home and business owners can expect their property tax bills to come in the mail over the next two weeks, but the city reminded people that there are relief options for those who are facing financial uncertainty due to the pandemic.

City manager Dave Duckworth said those who are able to pay their bill by the original June 30 deadline are encouraged to do so, and he thanked those who do.

For those dealing with financial troubles, though, the city has extended the deadline to Sept. 30, and that extension is penalty- and interest-free.

Calgary extends tax deadline to Sept. 30

People were also reminded that as a means of offering some relief to business owners struggling lately in Calgary, property tax rates have shifted.

Non-residential tax payers will see a combined provincial and municipal decrease of 12 per cent and residential tax payers will have a 7.5 per cent increase to their bills.