Montreal braces for heat as Environment Canada issues warning

Montreal is in for a blast of balmy weather over the next few days.

Environment Canada issued its first heat warning of the year on Tuesday for the area.

“Maximum temperatures will reach the low thirties today with humidex values in the high thirties,” the weather agency said in a statement.

The muggy feeling will only intensify on Wednesday, when the heat and humidity crank up. It is expected to feel above 40 C.

Montrealers will get some reprieve on Thursday as the humidity levels dip back into the 30s.

As the warm weather sets in, Environment Canada is reminding people to keep hydrated and to stay in cool places when possible. A child or pet should never be left alone in a parked vehicle.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the weather agency said.