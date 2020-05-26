Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Montreal braces for heat as Environment Canada issues warning

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 12:31 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 12:34 pm
Smokes billows from a barbecue as people enjoy a warm sunny day in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Smokes billows from a barbecue as people enjoy a warm sunny day in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal is in for a blast of balmy weather over the next few days.

Environment Canada issued its first heat warning of the year on Tuesday for the area.

“Maximum temperatures will reach the low thirties today with humidex values in the high thirties,” the weather agency said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Weather statement issued for Montreal prompts concerns for vulnerable populations

The muggy feeling will only intensify on Wednesday, when the heat and humidity crank up. It is expected to feel above 40 C.

Montrealers will get some reprieve on Thursday as the humidity levels dip back into the 30s.

As the warm weather sets in, Environment Canada is reminding people to keep hydrated and to stay in cool places when possible. A child or pet should never be left alone in a parked vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the weather agency said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Environment CanadaMontreal weathermontreal coronavirusMontreal HeatEnvironment Canada heat warningmontreal heat warningQuebec warm weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers