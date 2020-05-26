OPP investigating hit-and-run ATV crash in Simcoe County Forest

Send this page to someone via email

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved two ATVs in Simcoe County Forest on May 16.

According to officers, the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. at the 3rd Line and 30th Sideroad.

A blue Polaris 570 ATV was reportedly travelling north on the main trail, running parallel to the 3rd Line, toward 30th Sideroad.

As the blue ATV approached an east-west trail, a Polaris Razor ATV approached from the east and the two crashed, police say.

According to OPP, after the crash, the Polaris Razor ATV continued west on the trail, failing to remain at the scene and to provide help to the other driver.

The blue ATV driver remained on scene and contacted police, although no injuries were reported, officers say.

The ATV that failed to remain is described as a “newer model black Polaris Razor side-by-side.” Officers say the driver was the only occupant and that the ATV is expected to have front driver’s side damage.

Body and repair shops that have had ATV repair inquiries for a vehicle matching the ATV description are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

