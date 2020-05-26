Tear down begins on Wonderland Arcade building in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Arcade lovers across the Queen City are officially saying goodbye to a long-time hangout.

Tear down on the iconic Wonderland Arcade building in Regina began on Tuesday.

Fans of the joint said their goodbyes, covering the building with messages of love and support.

Wonderland was nearing its 41st year in business when a fire next door caused water and structural damage to the space two years ago.

The owner says it wasn’t financially possible to reopen or move. The building has sat vacant since then.

A close call this morning as Wonderland Arcade is being demolished. Make sure you’re standing far enough back from the site! #YQR #YQRam #Sask pic.twitter.com/9MnV0ZwoiE — Colton Praill (@CPraillGlobal) May 26, 2020

Many of the vintage arcade games that weren’t damaged in the fire went up for auction, allowing fans of the arcade to take a little piece of Wonderland with them.

