Canada

Tear down begins on Wonderland Arcade building in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 12:24 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 12:48 pm
Tear down has officially begun on the Wonderland Arcade building in Regina. .
Arcade lovers across the Queen City are officially saying goodbye to a long-time hangout.

Tear down on the iconic Wonderland Arcade building in Regina began on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wonderland selling off old games

Fans of the joint said their goodbyes, covering the building with messages of love and support.

Fans spray paint messages on the outside walls of the former Wonderland Arcade. .
Wonderland was open in Regina for nearly 41 years. .
Wonderland was forced to shut its doors for good due to a fire. .
Wonderland was nearing its 41st year in business when a fire next door caused water and structural damage to the space two years ago.

READ MORE: Cause of Lang’s Cafe fire unknown as businesses continue to pick up the pieces

The owner says it wasn’t financially possible to reopen or move. The building has sat vacant since then.

Many of the vintage arcade games that weren’t damaged in the fire went up for auction, allowing fans of the arcade to take a little piece of Wonderland with them.

Cause of Lang’s Cafe fire unknown, business owners continue to pick up the pieces
Cause of Lang’s Cafe fire unknown, business owners continue to pick up the pieces
