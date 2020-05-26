Mary-Kate Olsen successfully files for divorce the day courts reopen in New York City

Send this page to someone via email

Mary-Kate Olsen has officially filed for divorce from her husband Olivier Sarkozy.

Olsen filed in New York City Supreme Court on Monday, the day New York City courts reopened after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to court records obtained by People.

Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks announced last week that electronic filing system in New York City would reopen on May 25 and would be accepting new lawsuits and divorce filings, according to Internal Business Times.

Olsen signed a petition to divorce Sarkozy on April 17 but the New York courts weren’t accepting divorce filings except for emergency cases at the time.

New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen told Entertainment Tonight that Olsen’s request to submit an emergency divorce filing was denied on May 14 by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz.

The judge ruled that the divorce wouldn’t be moving forward after deciding “it was not an essential matter.”

Chalfen also told the outlet that only “essential and emergency” filings were being accepted during the shutdown.

It was also reported that Olsen and her lawyers received an email from Sarkozy’s lawyers saying she needs to move out of their New York City apartment by May 18.

Olsen asked Sarkozy to extend the deadline to May 30 because she claimed she can’t meet the May 18 deadline due to the stay-at-home orders in New York City.

The 33-year-old Elizabeth & James designer alleged that Sarkozy terminated their lease without her knowledge.

The court documents reportedly mentioned that one way Olsen could protect her property is by filing the divorce petition, which could “trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property.”

Olsen requested in the divorce petition that the prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Olsen married Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, in an intimate Manhattan ceremony in November 2015, after three years of dating.

Olsen, 33, and Sarkozy, 50, were frequently the subject of paparazzi photos in and around New York City, where they live and work. Olsen is a fashion designer and Sarkozy works as a banker.

