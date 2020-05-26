Menu

Crime

Barrie driver charged in fatal head-on crash near Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 10:25 am
Wellington County OPP have charged a man in connection with a fatal Guelph crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say a 19-year-old Barrie driver has been charged in connection with a fatal head-on crash near Guelph that happened in January.

According to police, an SUV and a car collided at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 near Trafalgar Road and Side Road 17 in Erin, Ont.

Police said the man driving the car, 36-year-old Jayson Waddell of Caledon, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: One dead in head-on crash near Guelph — Wellington County OPP

At the time, police wouldn’t say if heavy snowfall that evening played a factor in the crash.

OPP announced on Tuesday that Ishaka Maharaj has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The accused is expected to make a court appearance in Guelph on July 31.

