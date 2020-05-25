City of Calgary issues court summons to store, alleges it illegally sold cannabis

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is taking legal action against a retail store for allegedly selling cannabis to the public without the proper licensing and permits.

Earlier this month, officials said the city’s community standard’s business licensing division received a report that the business, located in southwest Calgary, was operating as a cannabis store without proper permits.

The city launched an investigation and a business licence inspector visited the store. Officials said the inspector witnessed plant growing equipment, fertilizers, cannabis seeds and cannabis-related retail items for sale.

The city has now issued two mandatory court summons to the business, which has not been named.

“This serves as a reminder that business owners must obtain all AGLC and city permits and licences prior to operating a cannabis store,” acting chief business licence inspector with the city, Michael Briegel, said in a news release on Monday.

"In addition, all cannabis offered for sale must be sourced from a federally approved and licensed cannabis facility."

In Calgary, a development permit, building permit and municipal business licence is required to start a cannabis store, as well as a retail cannabis licence from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC).

Officials said that any businesses operating a cannabis store without the proper permits and licensing can incur fines of up to $10,000 for each violation from the city and may also face additional fines from the provincial and federal government. Businesses may also have their business licence suspended or revoked.

Briegel added that residents should exercise caution when shopping in cannabis stores by ensuring all retailers have the correct permits on display.

“For their safety and well-being, we are also asking Calgarians to make sure they are purchasing cannabis products from licensed, and therefore regulated, businesses,” he said.

"Legitimate businesses will have permits and licences displayed inside the store."