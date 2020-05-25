Manitoba RCMP use On-Star to find kidnapping suspect

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges of kidnapping, theft and robbery after police say someone stole a running vehicle with a teen girl inside in Thompson.

Mounties say the incident happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon, when the suspect hopped into the vehicle, which was parked in front of a business on Selkirk Avenue, and took off.

They allegedly drove a short distance before dropping the 14-year-old girl off on the side of the road. Police say she was was uninjured.

RCMP used the vehicle’s On-Star feature to track the vehicle to an apartment building on Laval Place in Thompson.

Assisted by the K9 unit, officers searched the building before spotting a man trying to jump from a window.

Troy Jack Cameron McIvor, 34, of Thompson was arrested without incident.

He was scheduled to appear in court today.

