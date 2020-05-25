Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP use On-Star to find kidnapping suspect

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 6:39 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 6:43 pm
Mounties in Thompson say a stolen vehicle's On-Star feature helped them track down a kidnapping suspect.
Mounties in Thompson say a stolen vehicle's On-Star feature helped them track down a kidnapping suspect. File / Global News

A man is facing charges of kidnapping, theft and robbery after police say someone stole a running vehicle with a teen girl inside in Thompson.

Mounties say the incident happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon, when the suspect hopped into the vehicle, which was parked in front of a business on Selkirk Avenue, and took off.

READ MORE: Woman dies in custody of Thompson, Man. RCMP, IIU investigating

They allegedly drove a short distance before dropping the 14-year-old girl off on the side of the road. Police say she was was uninjured.

RCMP used the vehicle’s On-Star feature to track the vehicle to an apartment building on Laval Place in Thompson.

READ MORE: Thompson RCMP ask for public’s help investigating events leading to man’s exposure death

Assisted by the K9 unit, officers searched the building before spotting a man trying to jump from a window.

Troy Jack Cameron McIvor, 34, of Thompson was arrested without incident.

He was scheduled to appear in court today.

Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg
Police stats show carjackings are on the rise in Winnipeg
