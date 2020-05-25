Menu

Weather

Temperatures to reach low 30 C in Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 4:49 pm
Maximum afternoon temperatures near 30 C are expected with humidex values in the high 30s this week.
Maximum afternoon temperatures near 30 C are expected with humidex values in the high 30s this week. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of hot daytime temperatures for central Ontario this week.

Issued at 3:15 p.m. Monday, the statement says to expect daytime temperatures to reach the low 30 C range Tuesday through Thursday for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

READ MORE: Heat warning issued for Toronto as temperatures soar into the 30s, cooling centres to be opened

Night temperatures are expected to drop below 17 C to give some relief, the statement reads.

“The regions are being monitored for a possible heat warning however at this time the main concern is afternoon high temperatures,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says the humidex values may also be in the high 30 C.

Peterborough Regional Weather Update: May 25, 2020
Peterborough Regional Weather Update: May 25, 2020
