Temperatures to reach low 30 C in Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of hot daytime temperatures for central Ontario this week.

Issued at 3:15 p.m. Monday, the statement says to expect daytime temperatures to reach the low 30 C range Tuesday through Thursday for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

Night temperatures are expected to drop below 17 C to give some relief, the statement reads.

“The regions are being monitored for a possible heat warning however at this time the main concern is afternoon high temperatures,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says the humidex values may also be in the high 30 C.

2:31 Peterborough Regional Weather Update: May 25, 2020 Peterborough Regional Weather Update: May 25, 2020

