Economy

Coronavirus: Ontario offers loan of up to $500M to lottery and gaming corporation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2020 1:34 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 1:40 pm
A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford's government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. .
A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford's government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO – Ontario is extending a line of credit of up to $500 million to its lottery and gaming agency.

The province says the loan will temporarily support the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s operational costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

The loan will also help OLG meet its contractual obligations over the short term as its operations remain closed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario Lottery and Gaming closes lotto centre, only prizes up to $10K might be redeemed

The government says the loan will ensure the OLG’s casino operations can quickly resume after shutdown orders lift in order to generate revenue for the province.

A spokeswoman for the province’s finance minister says the government is confident OLG will be able to repay the line of credit once emergency orders loosen.

She says OLG will remain in contact with public health officials to determine when it is safe for its facilities to reopen.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
