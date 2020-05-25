Man charged after stolen truck crashes into 2 Winnipeg Transit buses

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a long list of charges after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck into two Winnipeg Transit buses at a busy downtown intersection during rush hour.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street around 4:15 p.m. on April 7.

Police say the driver of the truck fled on foot after the truck ended up stuck between the two buses.

Four people on the buses at the time of the crash were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

According to police, an investigation by the traffic division found the truck had been reported stolen from a parking lot on Arlington Street near Logan Avenue earlier in the afternoon.

#WPSTraffic investigators have arrested a male believed to be responsible for an April 27 incident where a vehicle was stolen and later ran a red light at Portage & Vaughn, narrowly missing several pedestrians and colliding with two buses. Media release: https://t.co/DnKUtSh5Dw — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 25, 2020

The truck had reportedly been left running while the owner was getting something out of the back seat, and police say the victim was nearly run over as the suspect took off in the truck.

Police now say the suspect also narrowly missed several pedestrians who were crossing Portage Avenue before running a red light and crashing into the two buses.

They say the suspect also tried to get into a number of stopped vehicles after the crash before eventually fleeing the scene on foot.

Brandon Lee Hunter, 25, of Ebb and Flow First Nation has been charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and several Highway Traffic Act offences.

He has been detained in custody.

