Crime

Man charged after stolen truck crashes into 2 Winnipeg Transit buses

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 1:58 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 1:59 pm
Winnipeg police cruisers
Winnipeg police have charged a man after a vehicle crashed into two Winnipeg Transit buses on April 7. Global News

A man is facing a long list of charges after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck into two Winnipeg Transit buses at a busy downtown intersection during rush hour.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street around 4:15 p.m. on April 7.

Police say the driver of the truck fled on foot after the truck ended up stuck between the two buses.

READ MORE: Winnipeg records 17th homicide after stabbing on bus, say police

Four people on the buses at the time of the crash were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

According to police, an investigation by the traffic division found the truck had been reported stolen from a parking lot on Arlington Street near Logan Avenue earlier in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck had reportedly been left running while the owner was getting something out of the back seat, and police say the victim was nearly run over as the suspect took off in the truck.

Police now say the suspect also narrowly missed several pedestrians who were crossing Portage Avenue before running a red light and crashing into the two buses.

READ MORE: Man arrested after ‘unprovoked’ hammer attacks sends 2 to hospital in Winnipeg

They say the suspect also tried to get into a number of stopped vehicles after the crash before eventually fleeing the scene on foot.

Brandon Lee Hunter, 25, of Ebb and Flow First Nation has been charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and several Highway Traffic Act offences.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been detained in custody.

“It’s despair, it’s desperation.” Carjacking victim talks about frightening experience
