John Krasinski faces backlash after selling ‘Some Good News’

John Krasinski is facing some backlash after news spread that he sold his DIY at-home series Some Good News to ViacomCBS.

The Office star began his Some Good News series on YouTube in March to share good news stories around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, and it even included an Office reunion with fan-favourite characters Michael (Steve Carrell), Dwight (Rainn Wilson), Angela (Angela Kinsey), Kelly (Mindy Kaling), Erin (Ellie Kemper), Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) and Andy (Ed Helms).

Krasinski aired his final episode of Some Good News last week, but now there will be a weekly Some Good News series produced by Comedy Central Productions without Krasinski as the main host. He will have a recurring presence in the new series.

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people,” Krasinski said. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

“Comedy Central Productions is excited to partner with John and bring his beloved Some Good News to audiences around the world through ViacomCBS’ family of brands,” Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS’s entertainment and youth group division, said in a statement.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, there was “a massive bidding war” to purchase the show, and the outlet also reports that Krasinski did not always intend to sell Some Good News.

Some fans of the at-home series took to Twitter to call Krasinski a “sell-out” after news that he sold the series spread.

society if john krasinski didn’t sell SGN pic.twitter.com/S6Z5nIUStB — ella (@Emilyblunto) May 21, 2020

The "Good News" that @johnkrasinski had on his program is that he is now a sell out and putting his program behind a paid service so way less people can see it. He has made money off his "Good News" program while people are dying, laid off, can't get food, etc. Smart, John. — Someone (@JustAHikerinVA) May 22, 2020

Super awesome how you found a way to take a genuinely heartwarming viral series and sell out to the highest bidder — kswa1987 (@kswa1987) May 22, 2020

@johnkrasinski why you sellout , you where the main reason we got hooked on it ,it feels like a betrayal doing it like this , you started this to shine a light on the dark situation and then sell out after while — Johnpr93 (@johnpr93) May 23, 2020

Well what do you know? @johnkrasinski has decided to sell out Some Good News showing that it was never about bringing optimism during a pandemic but about a cash grab. — Murphy🌹🇵🇸🏳️‍⚧️ (@murphmachine) May 22, 2020

No thanks, John. None of us expected you to have a vlog indefinitely but you didn’t need to sell out immediately to the corporate machine. — Melymbrosia 🌹 (@melymbrosia86) May 22, 2020

@johnkrasinski can't believe you'd sell out. Thought you were one of the good guys. I feel betrayed — Sabrina Dunn (@MsBinaRenee) May 23, 2020

Krasinski has not responded to the backlash as of this writing.

The series will premiere on CBS All Access and then come to other ViacomCBS platforms at a later date.

More details of the new Some Good News series are currently unknown.

— With a file from Global News’ Adam Wallis