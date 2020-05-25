Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 5 business groups urge Ontario to halt commercial evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2020 12:07 pm
TORONTO – Five businesses groups are calling on the Ontario government to impose a commercial eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups make the request in an open letter to Premier Doug Ford today, saying urgent help is needed as the due date for June rent approaches.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Doug Ford says anyone who wants a COVID-19 test in Ontario will be able to get one

The groups include the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association, Restaurants Canada and the Retail Council of Canada.

They say some landlords are not applying for a joint rent relief program from the federal and provincial governments.

Ford has previously declined to freeze commercial evictions, instead pleading with what he’s called “vicious” landlords to be flexible with business tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

He has said there could be legal implications if the government wades into long-term lease contracts.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
