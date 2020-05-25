‘Gossip Girl’ reboot postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus

Gossip Girl‘s reboot will not arrive until 2021 as production has been delayed due to the coronavirus.
The series, which will stream on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, was set to begin filming in March.
“They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll,” HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture.
“Things that would have been really meaningful and high profile have gotten pushed back.”
The 10-episode reboot will follow a new group of Manhattan’s elite rich kids and will not focus on Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf.
It is set eight years after the original series aired and will follow the lives of private school teens living in New York.
The new cast includes Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Johnathan Fernandez, Eli Brown and Jason Gotay. Kristen Bell is returning to narrate the series.
Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the original creators of Gossip Girl, are on board the reboot as executive producers.
Gossip Girl aired for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.
