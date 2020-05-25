Menu

Crime

Selwyn Township man charged with impaired driving, assault with intent to resist arrest

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 10:46 am
OPP have charged a man with impaired driving, among other offences, following a traffic complaint over the weekend.
OPP have charged a man with impaired driving, among other offences, following a traffic complaint over the weekend. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Selwyn Township man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, following a traffic complaint on Sunday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on County Road 28 in Selwyn Township, north of Peterborough.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Ward Street in Bridgenorth. According to OPP, they determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Darryl Robinson, 44, of Selwyn Township was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired by alcohol
  • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
  • Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
  • Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Driving a motor vehicle with no validation on its plate
  • Assault with intent to resist arrest

Robinson had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 6, OPP said Monday.

