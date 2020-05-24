13 new coronavirus cases in Hamilton, outbreak at Hamilton General Hospital declared

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in Hamilton has increased by 13 since Friday, to 626.

Hamilton Public Health says 32 deaths were blamed on the coronavirus, as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

Just over two-thirds of Hamilton’s cases — 417 — are now resolved, which leaves the city which 209 active cases.

One new institutional outbreak was declared in the city, with Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) confirming four staff cases within the 8 West COVID-19 in-patient unit at Hamilton General Hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All patients in the unit are previously confirmed positive for COVID-19.

HHS says the unit remains open and other health care workers who may have been exposed have been notified and are being tested. As well, the unit is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, over and above already enhanced cleaning practices.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Emotional well-being of hospital physicians, nurses being studied Emotional well-being of hospital physicians, nurses being studied

There are currently five other institutional outbreaks among Hamilton’s 63 retirement homes.

Among those are The Rosslyn Retirement Residence where 85 confirmed cases among residents and staff prompted the recent transfer of residents to the General and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Hamilton Public Health announced on Friday that four other residences, where infection-control concerns similar to those at The Rossyln were found, would undergo mass testing for COVID-19.

Those four residences are Cathmar Manor, Montgomery Lodge, Northview Seniors Residence and Dundas Retirement Place.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says the infection-control issues include screening of residents for illness, physical spacing, compliance with cleaning practices and availability of personal protective equipment (PPE).

1:07 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to start testing different sectors this weekend, says Ford Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to start testing different sectors this weekend, says Ford