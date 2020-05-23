Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Winnipeg hotel fire sends one to hospital

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 7:04 pm
Michael Draven/Global News

One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a fire at a Winnipeg hotel.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire at the Windsor Hotel on Garry Street.

READ MORE: Fire at Winnipeg non-profit activity centre for seniors

When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the building but the fire had already been extinguished.

Everyone had left the hotel before the fire department arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

Winnipeg police say 1 arrest made of suspect allegedly linked to 14 separate arsons
Winnipeg police say 1 arrest made of suspect allegedly linked to 14 separate arsons
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FirewinnipegHotel FireWindsor hotelWinnipeg hotel fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.