Winnipeg hotel fire sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a fire at a Winnipeg hotel.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire at the Windsor Hotel on Garry Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the building but the fire had already been extinguished.

Everyone had left the hotel before the fire department arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

