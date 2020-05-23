Montreal police investigate bodies of man, woman found near east end home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police say major crimes detectives have been dispatched to an east-end home where the bodies of two people have been found.

Const. Julien Lévesque says a call came in about 10 a.m. for police to go to a private home in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough on Saturday morning.

Police say a man, 57, and a woman, 53, were found near the home and their deaths were confirmed at the scene by paramedics.

Lévesque says both deaths are considered “suspicious” and police are investigating the circumstances.

2:04 Coronavirus: Are Montreal’s homeless being unfairly targeted by police? Coronavirus: Are Montreal’s homeless being unfairly targeted by police?

Story continues below advertisement