Montreal police investigate bodies of man, woman found near east end home

Montreal police say major crimes detectives have been dispatched to an east-end home where the bodies of two people have been found.
Const. Julien Lévesque says a call came in about 10 a.m. for police to go to a private home in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough on Saturday morning.
Police say a man, 57, and a woman, 53, were found near the home and their deaths were confirmed at the scene by paramedics.
Lévesque says both deaths are considered “suspicious” and police are investigating the circumstances.
