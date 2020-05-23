Man arrested after found asleep in delivery van he stole: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have arrested a man they say broke into a residential house, then fled the scene in a stolen van.

On Saturday at around 6:30 a.m., Regina police responded to a break and enter in the city’s east end.

Police say a man had broken into a residential home while brandishing a knife.

When confronted, the man dropped the knife and fled the scene, police say. No one was injured from the incident.

A short time later, the suspect stole a delivery van from a nearby business on Chuka Boulevard, officials say.

The van was found by police outside the city on Highway 33 in a ditch.

Police say the man was sleeping inside and was taken into custody without incident.

The man was charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, being in possession of a weapon considered dangerous to the public and operating a conveyance dangerous to the public.

Regina police say this is an isolated event, and residents of Regina are not in danger.

Police continue to investigate.

