Canada

NAFTA panel backs U.S. trade decision on Canadian softwood lumber

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 8:22 pm
Fresh cut lumber is pictured stacked at a mill along the Stave River in Maple Ridge, B.C. on April 25, 2019.
Fresh cut lumber is pictured stacked at a mill along the Stave River in Maple Ridge, B.C. on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A NAFTA panel has backed the U.S. International Trade Commission’s decision regarding softwood lumber imports from Canada but British Columbia’s industry group still hopes for an ultimate victory.

The U.S. Lumber Coalition says the decision affirms the USITC determination from December that the imports “materially injured” American producers and workers.

WTO approves U.S. trade policy in Canadian softwood lumber dispute

It says in a news release that the harm is caused by the Canadian government providing its lumber industry “massive subsidies” and dumping those products into the U.S. market.

The BC Lumber Trade Council says it is disappointed by Friday’s decision, saying it remains convinced that the determination that the U.S. industry is injured by Canadian lumber imports is “flawed and without merit.”

Despite the decision, it said Canada still has pending World Trade Organization and NAFTA challenges to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s underlying countervailing duty and anti-dumping duty determinations that have yet to be resolved.

New NAFTA deal has 'strong bipartisan support' in U.S.: Freeland
New NAFTA deal has ‘strong bipartisan support’ in U.S.: Freeland

Council president Susan Yurkovich says the group representing provincial producers is confident those proceedings will again support Canada’s position and rule the duties are unwarranted.

“We will continue to work with the Government of Canada to vigorously defend against baseless U.S. trade action on softwood lumber,” she said in a news release.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
