London, Ont., man, 35, charged in alleged downtown hotel break-in, unrelated robbery

A London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with an alleged break-in Thursday at a downtown hotel, as well as an alleged, unrelated robbery several hours later, police said.

Officers said they were called to London Extended Stay at 362 Dundas St., near Dundas and Waterloo streets, around 9:10 a.m. for a report of an overnight break and enter.

Investigators determined the suspect had entered the vacant hotel sometime early that morning, flooding the building’s boiler room in the process.

“Video surveillance was obtained, and officers identified the suspect, however, he was not located at that time,” police said in a statement.

Several hours later, just down the street, police responded to a call of an alleged robbery near Dundas and Waterloo streets around 3:10 pm.

It’s alleged the suspect had approached a 29-year-old man near the intersection, threatened him, demanded his jacket and watch, and fled westbound with the victim’s property.

The suspect was arrested in the area a short time later, police said.

The accused, a 35-year-old London man, faces one count of break enter and commit mischief, and one count of robbery.

He was released from custody with an Aug. 13 court date, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

