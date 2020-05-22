Menu

Crime

London, Ont., man, 35, charged in alleged downtown hotel break-in, unrelated robbery

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 22, 2020 4:24 pm
362 Dundas Street in London, Ontario.
362 Dundas Street in London, Ontario. Google Maps

A London, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with an alleged break-in Thursday at a downtown hotel, as well as an alleged, unrelated robbery several hours later, police said.

Officers said they were called to London Extended Stay at 362 Dundas St., near Dundas and Waterloo streets, around 9:10 a.m. for a report of an overnight break and enter.

READ MORE: London police launch city’s first bike registry in hopes of reuniting stolen bicycles, owners

Investigators determined the suspect had entered the vacant hotel sometime early that morning, flooding the building’s boiler room in the process.

“Video surveillance was obtained, and officers identified the suspect, however, he was not located at that time,” police said in a statement.

Several hours later, just down the street, police responded to a call of an alleged robbery near Dundas and Waterloo streets around 3:10 pm.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s alleged the suspect had approached a 29-year-old man near the intersection, threatened him, demanded his jacket and watch, and fled westbound with the victim’s property.

The suspect was arrested in the area a short time later, police said.

READ MORE: London police Clearview AI review reveals 7 officers accessed the facial recognition technology

The accused, a 35-year-old London man, faces one count of break enter and commit mischief, and one count of robbery.

He was released from custody with an Aug. 13 court date, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

