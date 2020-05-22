Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police investigating death on Fisher Street, man in custody

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 1:06 pm
Regina police are investigating the death of a man on Fisher Street discovered Friday. Another man is in custody. .
Regina police are investigating the death of a man on Fisher Street discovered Friday. Another man is in custody. . Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service, along with the Saskatchewan’s Coroner’s Service, is investigating a death of a man on Fisher Street Friday.

READ MORE: 1 person found dead after search in Wascana Park

One man is in custody, while another woman is in hospital with minor injuries, believed to related to the event, according to police.

Public safety is not at risk, police say.

READ MORE: Regina motorcycle crash victim remembered for his kindness, willingness to give back

Police are currently on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceDeathRegina Police ServiceCrime StoppersRPSDeath InvestigationFisher StreetFisher Stree
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.