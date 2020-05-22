Regina police investigating death on Fisher Street, man in custody

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service, along with the Saskatchewan’s Coroner’s Service, is investigating a death of a man on Fisher Street Friday.

One man is in custody, while another woman is in hospital with minor injuries, believed to related to the event, according to police.

Public safety is not at risk, police say.

Police are currently on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

