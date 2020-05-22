10 more positive coronavirus tests in Waterloo region, total reaches 1,066

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Waterloo Public Health reported 10 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,066.

There were no new deaths reported Friday leaving the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the area at 112.

Another 10 people have recovered from the virus pushing the total number of resolved cases to 697 or 65 per cent. Provincially, 76 per cent of all cases have been cleared.

Thirty-two people remain in hospital as a result of the virus, a number which had risen as high as 48 on May 13.

New cases have been reported at several of the major hot spots in the area over the past couple of days.

There have now been 91 positive tests for the coronavirus among employees of Conestoga Meats in Breslau, Ont.

There have also been more positive tests among residents and staff of Forest Heights Long Term Care, peoplecare AR Goudie and Trinity Village in Kitchener which have all seen multiple residents suffer COVID-19-related deaths.

Ontario reported 441 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, the highest case number reported in the last two weeks, bringing the provincial total to 24,628 cases.

The death toll has risen to 2,021 as 28 more deaths were reported.