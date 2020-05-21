Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Beaumont to reopen playgrounds, tennis courts, skate park on Friday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 11:29 pm
The city said the reopening of the amenities is the result of Alberta's COVID-19 case numbers stabilizing and the provincial government providing guidance for municipalities through its relaunch strategy.
The City of Beaumont is reopening a number of amenities on Friday that had previously been closed in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said its residents will once gain be able to use playgrounds, tennis courts, the city’s skate park and several other outdoor recreation sites. However, people will still be expected to follow public health guidelines.

The city said the reopening of the amenities is the result of Alberta’s COVID-19 case numbers stabilizing and the provincial government providing guidance for municipalities through its relaunch strategy.

“People in Beaumont continue doing a great job following the province’s health orders and have done their part to flatten the curve in Alberta,” Mayor John Stewart said.

“We’re going to move ahead carefully, but it’s time to start letting people get out into their communities in a healthy and safe way.”

The city closed most of its outdoor recreation sites in March. When they reopen on Friday, users are expected to follow physical distancing requirements and are urged to disinfect shared sports equipment and to continue frequently washing their hands.

The city said indoor recreation facilities like the Ken Nichol Regional Recreation Centre and the Beaumont Community Centre will stay closed for now.

For more information on Beaumont’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

