Video captures tornado touching down in Saanich, B.C.

Residents of a Saanich, B.C. neighbourhood were shocked Thursday, when a weak tornado apparently touched down in a residential area.

It happened just after noon near Ambassador Park, and was captured on video.

Environment Canada has tentatively identified the phenomenon as a “weak, short-lived EF0 tornado.”

EF0 tornadoes are twisters of the lowest strength, with wind speeds of between 90 and 130 km/h, but can still cause property damage.

“The unsettled conditions under which this tornado and cells of heavy showers occurred will diminish late this afternoon,” said the agency.

Keith Harding, who caught the tornado on his doorbell camera, told Global News the twister touched down about 15 metres (50 feet) from his house and launched a neighbour’s trampoline into the air.

“It probably went up I would say about five or six houses down the street,” he said.

Harding said he rushed his kids into the basement, but that the twister only lasted a few seconds.

Harding said he submitted the footage to Environment Canada, who told him the wind could have been blowing at up to 120 km/h.

