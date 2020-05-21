High school senior marries girlfriend after finding out he has months to live

Send this page to someone via email

A high school senior in central Indiana tied the knot with his girlfriend after being told he only has months to live.

Though Chase Smith and Sadie Mills had always been planning on getting married, they made a dash to the altar when Smith was given a heartbreaking prognosis, IndyStar reports.

Smith has been battling Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, since he was 12 years old. In late April, scans showed he had tumours all over his brain, and he was given three to five months to live.

The couple only started dating six months before getting married but already knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, starting with being Indiana University-Purdue University students.

“We haven’t been without each other more than maybe like a day or two since our first date,” he told IndyStar.

Their wedding — which took place on Smith’s driveway, where they shared their first kiss — was planned in just four days.

In video footage of their wedding day shared by family member Jeff Mills, Smith can be seen breaking down in tears as he watches his wife walk down the “aisle.”

At one point, they hold hands while praying and reading personal letters written for one another.

Photos taken by Amy Phipps Photography show the victorious moment they officially became husband and wife.

“The most important thing in my world at this point is spending time loving and laughing,” Chase told IndyStar. “Just living life to the fullest and loving every moment.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to share his story and help cover medical costs. Of the $200,000 goal, more than $148,000 has been raised.

