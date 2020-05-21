Hamilton police identify city’s 5th homicide of the year

A 79-year-old woman is Hamilton’s latest homicide victim, according to police.
At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, police were called to 187 Park St. S., a high-rise in the James Street South and Bold Street area.
Officers found the woman dead inside her apartment.
She has been identified as 79-year-old Gladys Little.
Investigators say she missed her daily check-in call with her son, and that’s when her family went to check in on her.
An autopsy performed on Wednesday confirmed the cause of her death was homicide.
Details surrounding her death are not being released at this time.
Investigators say it’s unknown if Little knew her killer or answered the door to them.
Police are asking residents of the building to keep their doors locked and ensure they are being vigilant when answering their doors.
This is Hamilton’s fifth homicide of the year.
