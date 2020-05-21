Hamilton police identify city’s 5th homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 79-year-old woman is Hamilton’s latest homicide victim, according to police.

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, police were called to 187 Park St. S., a high-rise in the James Street South and Bold Street area.

Officers found the woman dead inside her apartment.

She has been identified as 79-year-old Gladys Little.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release footage of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide

Investigators say she missed her daily check-in call with her son, and that’s when her family went to check in on her.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday confirmed the cause of her death was homicide.

Details surrounding her death are not being released at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say it’s unknown if Little knew her killer or answered the door to them.

Police are asking residents of the building to keep their doors locked and ensure they are being vigilant when answering their doors.

This is Hamilton’s fifth homicide of the year.