Crime

Hamilton police identify city’s 5th homicide of the year

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted May 21, 2020 1:28 pm
A 79-year-old woman identified as Hamilton's fifth homicide victim of 2020.
A 79-year-old woman identified as Hamilton's fifth homicide victim of 2020. Lisa Polewski / Global News

A 79-year-old woman is Hamilton’s latest homicide victim, according to police.

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, police were called to 187 Park St. S., a high-rise in the James Street South and Bold Street area.

Officers found the woman dead inside her apartment.

She has been identified as 79-year-old Gladys Little.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release footage of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide

Investigators say she missed her daily check-in call with her son, and that’s when her family went to check in on her.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday confirmed the cause of her death was homicide.

Details surrounding her death are not being released at this time.

READ MORE: Victims of double fatal Hamilton shooting had just attended memorial for murder victim: police

Investigators say it’s unknown if Little knew her killer or answered the door to them.

Police are asking residents of the building to keep their doors locked and ensure they are being vigilant when answering their doors.

This is Hamilton’s fifth homicide of the year.

