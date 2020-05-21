Global News hires Tracy Tong in dual anchor-producer role

Send this page to someone via email

Global News announced Thursday that Tracy Tong, a well-known journalist in Toronto, will join the network as the 11 p.m. anchor for Global Toronto, Global Montreal, Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick. Tong will begin her new role as anchor-producer on June 4.

She replaces Crystal Goomansingh, who was recently appointed Europe bureau chief for Global News.

“Tracy is a talented and well-respected broadcaster with strong editorial vision,” said Kenton Boston, vice-president of national and network news with Global News. “We are thrilled to welcome her back to the Global News family where she started her career fresh out of journalism school.”

READ MORE: Teen says inflammatory disorder linked to coronavirus feels like being ‘internally on fire’

“I am honoured and excited to return to Global News to take on this incredible new opportunity as the multi-market content anchor and producer,” Tong said. “I look forward to working with an innovative team that has proven to be at the leading edge of our ever-changing news industry.”

Story continues below advertisement

Most recently, Tong was a video journalist with CTV News Toronto and served as a fill-in anchor for the station’s daily newscasts. She has broken numerous exclusive stories and extensively covered high-profile crime cases, including the Bruce McArthur serial killings, the Yonge Street van attack and the Danforth shooting. She also covered the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship victory.

Tong is an RTDNA award winner, three-time RTDNA nominee and Canadian Screen Award nominee for breaking stories including the Algonquin Park student drowning and suicides within the Ontario Provincial Police. She has extensive experience working with many other broadcasters in Ontario.

READ MORE: Dollar fight? Loon killed bald eagle with ‘shot through the heart

Tong first began her career with Global Toronto after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ryerson University. She also speaks Cantonese.

Stream free 24-7 local and national Global News content exclusively on the new Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com. Global News programming is also available through all major TV distributors, including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

—

Global News is a property of Corus Entertainment.