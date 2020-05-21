Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dies in Surrey, B.C., hit-and-run

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 11:00 am
RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Surrey.
RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Surrey’s Bridgeview area.

First responders found an unconscious man in the middle of the intersection of 115 Avenue and 132 Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man died at the scene of the collision, despite efforts to save him.

The driver and vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, RCMP say.

The area was closed to traffic Thursday morning and investigators say they expect to be in the area for several hours. A body is covered in the street and a running shoe is nearby.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who wish to file an anonymous report can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.solvecrime.ca.

