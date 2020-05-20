Menu

New Westminster man arrested after allegedly attacking police with knife

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 9:30 pm
A New Westminster police officer in an undated file photo.
A New Westminster police officer in an undated file photo. New Westminster Police Department

New Westminster police say a 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning, after officers were allegedly attacked with a knife.

Police say they were called to a report a man was banging on the windows of the courthouse in the 600 block of Carnarvon Street around 6:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Video shows police fire tasers, rubber bullet in New Westminster takedown

Investigators allege when they spoke to the man, he lunged at an officer before drawing a knife and advancing on police.

Police say they waited for backup, then subdued the man using an ARWEN, a gun which fires plastic baton rounds.

The suspect was treated for a minor injury to his thigh, according to police.

New Westminster police say Craig Allen Abbot was arrested at the scene and now facing two charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

